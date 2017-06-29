A 'berry' poor season

Bev Essenburg of Vissar Farms in Zeeland explained the frequent change in weather this spring contributed to the short-lived season. From being too dry to too wet, Mother Nature wasn’t kind to the popular early summer fruit.

Nathan Timmer of Ham Family Farm in Allendale, said although the season has been tough, their strawberries have come out better than last year, “tasting very nice.”

The local market was thriving on Wednesday morning, with plenty of booths set up offering a variety of locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Timmer said he’s noticed an uptick in traffic at farm markets over the years, partially because many people have become more concerned about where their food comes from and how it’s grown.

“People are more about what they’re eating and how clean it is.” he said.

Referring to the increasing preference of fresh produce, fellow vendor, Jodi Diemer of Diemer’s Farm & Greenhouse in Holland, said she likes to keep the pesticides they use to a minimum.

One of their most popular items this year has been the strawberries, and while that season is ending, blueberries will be ready for purchase within the next few weeks.

A regular at the Grand Haven farmers market, Diemer said her favorite part is “interacting and meeting new people.”

Items currently in-season include beans, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli and cucumbers.

The Grand Haven market runs every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chinook Pier.

Spring Lake Farm and Garden Market takes place Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Harvest Bible Chapel parking lot.