Ottawa County Fair kicks off

Rides were only $1 on Monday, a big incentive for people to run out and ride the roller coaster, Ferris wheel, Tilt-A-Whirl, carousel and other rides. Admission was also buy one, get one free on Monday.

Boy Scouts from Troop 157 worked to direct the increasing amount of traffic in the parking lot. The scouts typically work the fair parking in order to raise money for troop activities like camp.

“It’s a great fundraiser for us, and a great opportunity for service,” said Tom Gilligan, who was working one of the lots with his son, Christian. “It’s also nice being outside.”

The other big draw of the fair, 4-H shows, also kicked off Monday afternoon with market goat show and the lamb show.

“I enjoy getting to know all the people who do 4-H and making lifelong friends,” said Chelsea Barnes of Zeeland, who shows cows. “There’s also such personal growth and building confidence with 4-H, especially when you’re showing at the fair. You have to use so many skills.”

The fair continues through Saturday.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “What I like about the fair specifically is the showing, the competitiveness and winning, of course. It also helps you learn responsibility.” — Holly Tripp of Hudsonville on being in 4-H