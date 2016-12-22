Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) So, we’ll top this weekend’s list off with spending time with the family on Christmas Eve (Saturday) and Christmas Day (Sunday).

(2) Next, take some time to worship at a local church. Most offer special Christmas Eve services and, of course, Sunday services. A big listing of local worship places and times appears in the Tribune (Page 6 on Wednesday, Dec. 21; it will also be published in Friday’s paper).

(3) For the Love of Sally Concert Series — at the D&W store’s cafe area, 1116 Robbins Road, Grand Haven. Friday, Dec. 23, 5-6 p.m.: Christmas Carol Sing with Becca Beebe and Friends. Beebe is a pianist and vocalist, an area speech pathologist, has taught music at Walden Green Montessori School, and is a frequent accompanist. She has been performing music at D&W during the Christmas season for the past 14 years and helped to start the series. Saturday, Dec. 24, 11 a.m. to noon: Huyge/Beavan/Schock return. All proceeds from free-will donations from the concerts go to The Salvation Army.

(4) Christmas and Holiday Traditions Around the World — at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, 1000 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Grand Rapids. The annual exhibition brings the glow of nearly 400,000 lights, strolling carolers, rooftop reindeer, and more than 40 international trees and displays. The garden is open until 9 p.m. Friday and to 5 p.m. Saturday, and closed Christmas Day. Admission is $14.50, with discounts for kids and senior citizens.

(5) Take a walk in an Ottawa County park — they’re open all weekend. Dress appropriately for the weather and trails.