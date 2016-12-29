Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks — 11:45 p.m. Saturday in downtown Grand Haven, at the intersection of Washington Avenue and First Street. The ball will drop at midnight, followed by a fireworks show, to usher in the new year. Come downtown early and dine and/or party at the restaurants and bars. Ludington is also putting on a ball drop, but the one in Grand Rapids has been canceled for this year.

(2) Dueling Pianos — Friday and Saturday, 8:30-11:30 p.m., at Odd Side Ales, 41 Washington Ave. (Harbourfront Place) in downtown Grand Haven. Request songs, sing along, or just sit back and listen. Feel free to dress up.

(3) “American Idol” winner Lee DeWyze — 8 p.m. Sunday at Seven Steps Up, 116 S. Jackson St., Spring Lake. Admission is $35. Doors open at 7 p.m.

(4) Pancake Breakfast — 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Grand Haven Masonic Center, 344 Fulton Ave. The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for kids (ages 12 and younger), and $15 for a family. This is a benefit for Boy Scout Troop 246.

(5) Winter Wonderland Snowflake Printing — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hemlock Crossing County Park’s Nature Education Center, 8115 West Olive Road in West Olive. Create your own snowflake printing block and produce artistic stationery, gift wrapping, greeting cards and other creative products. For adults and children ages 12 and older. Register online.