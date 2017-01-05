Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Upstairs at the Infirmary: Stories from the Ottawa County Poor Farm — 5-6 p.m. Friday at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave. in downtown Grand Haven. This is the public opening for the exhibit, which debuted at the Ottawa County Poor Farm this past fall. The exhibit is a collaborative effort between the Poor Farm Sesquicentennial Committee, Ottawa County Parks and Recreation, and the Tri-Cities Historical Museum to tell the stories of those who lived and worked at the Poor Farm in Eastmanville. The exhibit will be displayed in the Mezzanine Gallery of the museum’s Akeley Building through September.

(2) Wyatt and Shari Knapp concert — 2-3 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. This husband-wife duo is known for their sparkling vocals, lush harmonies and tasteful blend of music that reaches into genres as diverse as bluesy folk, “high lonesome” bluegrass and timeless classics of the 1940s. They serve up fresh arrangements of obscure covers, time-tested favorites and original tunes for audiences of all ages. Admission is free to the library’s Sunday Afternoon Concert Series.

(3) Luke Winslow-King concert — 8 p.m. Friday at Seven Steps Up, 116 S. Jackson St., Spring Lake. Winslow-King is a New Orleans-based guitarist, singer, composer, producer and songwriter originally from Cadillac, Michigan. His work is an eclectic mix that combines Mississippi delta blues, folk music, traditional jazz and roots rock ‘n’ roll. Tickets are $15.

(4) Extended Grace hosts showing of documentary “13th” — 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrysburg City Hall building, 17290 Roosevelt Road. Admission and popcorn are free.

(5) Beginner Cross Country Ski Class — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Pigeon Creek Park, 12524 Stanton St., West Olive. The two-hour equipment rental fee is $8 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger.