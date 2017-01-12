Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Wine About Winter — 5-9 p.m. Friday in Grand Haven’s downtown and Centertown. A collection of businesses in Grand Haven’s Main Street district invite the public to sample wines and check out art from local artists. Area artists will offer talks about their works, all of which will be on display. The Harbor Transit trolley will be available to take you between participating businesses from 6-9 p.m. Tasting packages are $10 in advance and include a commemorative wine glass and starter tasting tickets.

(2) Heritage Jazz Fest — 8 p.m. Friday at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave. Smooth jazz performers Reggie Page and Deb Wagner will be joined by the Grand Haven High School Buccaneer Band for this concert presented by Heritage Productions. Tickets are $25.

(3) West Michigan Symphony performs Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” — 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave. in downtown Muskegon. Violinist Timothy Fain will be featured on a new adaptation of “Four Seasons” that has been reworked and reimagined for today’s audiences by composer Max Richter. Tickets range in price from $20 to $51 (students are $7).

(4) Striketime Dance Company — 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., downtown Holland. Admission is free for this dance concert for children.

(5) More music — Trombonist Adam Graham faculty recital is 6 p.m. Friday at the Concert Hall of the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland (admission is free). The Vincent Hayes Project is at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ballroom of the Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon ($8). Avanti Guitar Trio performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the John and Dede Howard Recital Hall of the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland ($10).