Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Bloody Mary Mixoff — 12-5 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn, 940 W. Savidge St., Spring Lake. Several local mix masters will offer $3 Bloody Marys in a friendly competition — plus live music, a raffle and auction, all to benefit the Spring Lake Heritage Festival.

(2) Pronto Pup winter opening — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The stand — located at 313 S. Harbor Ave. in downtown Grand Haven, next to the Snug Harbor restaurant — is 70 years old, and this weekend winter event has taken place over the past decade.

(3) Music by the Fireplace: Steve Hilger Jazz Quartet — 3-4 p.m. Sunday at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St. Admission is free and the fire is warm. The quartet describes their brand of music as progressive jazz. They play original compositions as well as covers of jazz favorites.

(4) Reduced Shakespeare Company — 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St. in downtown Holland. Tickets are $20, $15 for senior citizens, and $6 for children. The Reduced Shakespeare Company is a touring American acting troupe that performs fast-paced, seemingly improvisational condensations of huge topics.

(5) “The Drawer Boy” — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, on the Frauenthal Stage in the Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., downtown Muskegon. Tickets are $22 to $24.