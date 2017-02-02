Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Super Bowl — Sunday. Whether you’re going to a friend’s home for a party, a local establishment, or staying at home with the family, enjoy the biggest sporting event of the year. Kick off is at about 6:30 p.m.

(2) South Haven Ice Breaker Festival — Friday through Sunday. The weekend's big feature is the ice carving competition beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, with judging at 1 p.m. There will be 50 sculptures throughout downtown South Haven. There is also a 5K run, glow skate party, snowsuit fashion contest, cardboard sled race (sound familiar?), performances of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" by Our Town Players, a chili cookoff, wagon rides, curling instructions and s'more making. All of the events will be throughout downtown South Haven. The Holland Sentinel says an event shuttle will be available between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, with stops at the American Legion post, City Hall and the Moose Lodge.

(3) 29th annual Hope College Musical Showcase — 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland. You’ll hear styles ranging from jazz to opera. It takes $10 to get in.

(4) Coffee with the Birds — 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Nature Education Center at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive. Session 1 is “Feeder Watching,” starting at 9:30 a.m. Session 2 is “Birding Tidbits,” starting at 10:30 a.m. A second “Feeder Watching” begins at 11:10 a.m. A donation of bird feed is appreciated.

(5) Adult Coloring Afternoon — 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. It’s in the lower level, Program Room A. Coloring sheets, colored pencils, markers and other media are provided, along with drinks and snacks.