Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Spring Lake Rotary Snow Jam — 5-10 p.m. Saturday at Spring Lake’s Central Park. Ice skating, sledding, food, live music, alumni hockey game and raffles, with proceeds going to the Spring Lake Rotary’s community projects.

(2) Frozen in Time — 2-4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Grand Haven. Grand Haven Main Street businesses will showcase the theater of Broadway with scenes from shows like “The Lion King,” “Hamilton” and “The Phantom of the Opera.” Vote for your favorite window while matching the show scenes with the stores. Correctly match all scenes and enter a drawing for cash and prizes at the Tony-style awards ceremony, which starts shortly after 4 p.m. at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave.

(2) WGHN Home/Garden & Business Expo — 3-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave. There will be vendors, giveaways and a Home Depot Kids Workshop on Saturday.

(3) Irish Music Fest — 7-9 p.m. Friday at Grand Haven High School’s Performing Arts Center, 17001 Ferris St. This family-friendly festival showcases traditional Irish music and dance featuring a variety of area performers. The school’s fiddle group, GOTAK, will be joined by the award-winning duo Switchback, along with the Ardán Academy of Irish Dance. General admission tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students and senior citizens, and available online at http://www.grandhavenorchestra.org/tickets. All proceeds support the Grand Haven High School GOTAK Irish music program.

(4) Massage and Wellness Expo — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven. West Michigan massage therapists will be donating free massages, and local doctors and businesses will be teaching how to stay healthy before and after your massages.

(5) World Slavery: Haitian Revolution and Rise of American Music — 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven. Ray Kamalay puts African-American and American music in the perspective of world history in this free concert. With both story and song, he traces the development of slavery from ancient Rome to its links with American society.