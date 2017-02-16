Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Michigan Craft Beer Crawl — 2-9 p.m. Saturday in pubs throughout downtown Grand Haven. It’s part of Grand Haven Main Street Restaurant Week. A home brew competition will take place at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave., with judging at 1 p.m.

(2) Music by the Fireplace: Wyatt and Shari Knapp — 3-4 p.m. Sunday at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St. This vocal and acoustic guitar duo play folk, bluegrass, classics and original tunes. Admission is free.

(3) “The Taming of the Shrew” — Feb. 15-19 at Overbrook Theater on the campus of Muskegon Community College. The “Shrew” is considered one of Shakespeare’s most outrageously funny and controversial plays. Opening night was Wednesday. The other performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10; $5 for MCC students, faculty, staff and alumni.

(4) River Whyless concert — 8 p.m. Saturday at Seven Steps Up, 116 S. Jackson St., Spring Lake. This Pin Drop Concert features a folk-pop band from North Carolina. Tickets are $20.

(5) Video Game Tournament — 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Test your skills against other gamers. Snacks and prizes will be provided. Register at the library.