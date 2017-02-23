Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Coopersville Outhouse 500 — Saturday in downtown Coopersville. Start the day with the pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at LT’s Firehouse Café, 259 Main St. The ridiculously fun outhouse race starts at 10 a.m. For the 13th straight year, Thom Eno will play the national anthem on his musical saw before the start of the race, which benefits the Coopersville Area Arts Council and Coopersville Band Boosters. A chili cookoff begins right after the race. For a full schedule of events, CLICK HERE.

(2) Cajun Night at the Museum — 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave. in downtown Grand Haven. Cajun Night brings a little bit of the New Orleans bayou heat to winter in Grand Haven. It features a Cajun band, with Cajun and Zydeco music and dance lessons. Guests are invited to sample a variety of authentic New Orleans cuisine, along with a cash bar. Individual tickets include entrance to the museum, buffet-style Cajun-themed meal and three door prize entries. Admission is $30 for museum members and $35 for everybody else. Get your tickets in advance on the museum’s website.

(3) Wine and Winnings — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at the Grand Hall at Harbourfront Place, 41 Washington Ave. in downtown Grand Haven. This adults-only event benefits the Tri-Cities Family YMCA Learning Tree Preschool with raffles, a silent auction, cash bar, light appetizers and live music by Lew Russ.

(4) Channing & Quinn Courtyard Concert — 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Seven Steps Up, 116 S. Jackson St., Spring Lake. The non-profit organization presents the Liz’s Concert series free for kids ages 4-12. Children must be accompanied by an adult or other guardian. Snacks and root beer will be served. Seats are limited, so reservations are required by completing an online form. You may register up to three children. A maximum of two parents/adults may accompany each child.

(5) Pin Drop concerts at Seven Steps Up — Michael Pearsall and Brent Shuttleworth will perform at 8 p.m. Friday. Ticket prices start at $20. On Saturday night, it’s the Mark Lavengood Bluegrass Bonanza at the Spring Lake venue. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the concert starts an hour later. Tickets are $22 at the door.