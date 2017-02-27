ArtPrize to award $85,000 in grants for public art projects

The funding is part of ArtPrize Featured Public Projects. Grants will range from $5,000 to $15,000 per project. Proposals will be accepted through March 20.

The annual ArtPrize competition runs from Sept. 20 to Oct. 8. Top awards are decided by a public vote and a jury of experts. Additional cash prizes are awarded to top entries in various categories.

More than 1,450 artists from 44 countries and 40 U.S. states entered last year's ArtPrize competition. Their works were displayed publicly throughout Grand Rapids over 19 days.

The event is a big draw for the region, attracting visitors from around the world.