Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) WGHN Spring Auction — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Listen to WGHN (92.1 FM) for its annual auction to bid on some interesting items. A portion of the proceeds go to Wings of Mercy. Check out the auction items listed at wghn.com and in the Grand Haven Tribune ad on March 1, then place your bids by calling 616-842-8110 during the event.

(2) Michael McDermott Pin Drop Concert — 7 p.m. Sunday at Seven Steps Up, 116 S. Jackson St., Spring Lake. You’ll see some of McDermott’s lyrics pop up in Stephen King novels. King said, “Michael McDermott is one of the best songwriters in the world and possibly the greatest undiscovered rock ‘n’ roll talent of the last 20 years.” Admission is $25.

(3) Coffee with the Birds — 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Nature Education Center in the Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive. Enjoy a hot cup of coffee and some baked goods as you watch the birds at the feeders and discuss various birding topics with a naturalist. Bring your bird questions, curiosities, stories and favorite mug. Donations for bird food will be appreciated. There will be two sessions of feeder watching to choose from: at 9:30 and 11:10 a.m.

(4) An Evening of Oboe Music — 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland. Sarah Southard of the Hope College music faculty will present this free concert.

(5) Lane Ellens — 8 p.m. Friday at the Park Theatre, 248 S. River Ave. in Holland. Tickets are $10 at the door. The concert includes guests Hammerhead Corvette and Lauren Sweers.