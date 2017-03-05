World Christian Lecture Series to address education equity

It will take place in the Concert Hall of the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 277 College Ave. The public is invited and admission is free.

The Expectations Project is a non-profit organization that mobilizes people of faith to support public education and help eliminate educational inequity in the United States. Fulgham will also speak at the college’s The Gathering worship service at 8 p.m. Sunday and in chapel on Monday morning, both in Dimnent Memorial Chapel.

A Detroit native, Fulgham graduated from the University of Michigan and joined Teach For America (TFA), where she taught fifth grade in Compton, California. She received her doctorate in education from UCLA with a focus on urban education policy and teacher preparation. She joined the national staff of TFA and held several key leadership roles before starting The Expectations Project.

Fulgham has written two books: “Educating All God’s Children” (Baker Brazos Press) and “Schools in Crisis” (Zondervan), and has appeared on CNN and ABC. Christianity Today named her one of “50 Women Leaders Influencing the Church and Culture.” She lives near Washington, D.C., with her husband and their three children.

The World Christian Lecture Series was established to invite recognized individuals who are leaders in their respective disciplines to join with the Hope and Holland communities in exploring issues, themes and ideas that face Christians in the world. This annual series seeks to provide a forum to inspire theological reflection, as well as provide the opportunity to engage with those who have made a significant contribution to culture as Christians. Speakers who will be considered may include Christian scholars, artists, politicians, and industry and church leaders. The series is funded through an endowment at the college established by an anonymous donor who supports Hope College’s continued mission to educate students for global leadership in the context of the historic Christian faith.