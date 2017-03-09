Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Grand Haven High School fiddle group concert — 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. The school’s GOTAK ensemble performs popular Irish/Celtic fiddle music. GOTAK is an after-school alternative string ensemble founded in 2005 by GHHS orchestra director Melissa Meyers. Admission is free.

(2) Organist Amanda Mole concert — 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Mole is originally from Holden, Massachusetts, and currently a Doctor of Musical Arts candidate studying with David Higgs at the Eastman School of Music. In 2011, she graduated from the Yale Institute of Sacred Music and the School of Music with a Master of Music degree in Sacred Music and Organ Performance. She serves as director of music for St. Michael’s Church in Rochester, N.Y., and Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Webster, N.Y. This concert is presented in cooperation with the American Guild of Organists. Admission is free.

(3) J.D. Eicher concert — 8-10 p.m. Saturday at Seven Steps Up, 116 S. Jackson St., Spring Lake. This Youngstown, Ohio-area born and bred musician released his latest album, “The Middle Distance,” via Rock Ridge Music in May 2016. Ruby Rose Fox opens the show. Tickets are $20 for this Pin Drop Concert.

(4) “Classical Music for Everyone” — 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. The West Michigan Symphony will perform a concert based on the book “Classical Music for Dummies,” covering the history of classical music, ranging from medieval to the music of today. Composers include Monteverdi, Mozart, Brahms, Wagner and Copland. Tickets range in price from $20 to $51; students are $7.

(5) West Michigan Women’s Expo — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave NW in downtown Grand Rapids. More than 400 exhibits and seminars all tailored for women and their families. General admission is $10.