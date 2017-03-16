Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Catalina Club Show —7 and 9 p.m. Friday; and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, at Grand Haven High School Aquatic Center, 17001 Ferris St., Grand Haven Township. More than 200 students will perform in the annual synchronized swim show. This year’s theme is “Cuties in the Cosmos.” Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Kids age 5 and younger are free.

(2) Peat in the Creel — 3-4 p.m. Sunday at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St. Get your Irish on with a free concert by the fireplace at Spring Lake’s library. Celebrate the St. Patrick's Day weekend with authentic Irish (and Scottish) jigs and reels. Band members include Alison Myers on flute, whistle, and vocals; Steve Lesko on fiddle and bodhran; Toby Bresnahan on bouzouki, guitar and vocals; and Mike Mulder on bodhran. Admission is free.

(3) “God of Carnage” — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave. Admission is $12, and $10 for students and senior citizens. This Central Park Players production contains adult language and graphic situations that may be inappropriate for young viewers.

(4) U.S. Navy Band — 7 p.m. Saturday at the Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave. in downtown Muskegon. Members of several local high school bands will join the Navy Band on stage to perform John Philip Sousa’s “Washington Post March.” The concert is free, but tickets are required. They are available at the Frauenthal Center box office. For more information, call 231-727-8001, or visit the Frauenthal’s website.

(5) Hemlock Crossing activities — Construct a Bluebird House, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Volunteer Workday (native landscape clean-up, 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Wildlife Encounter: Frogsicles (Wood Frogs & Winter), 3-4 p.m. Saturday. Equinox Expedition, 3-4 p.m. Sunday. Hemlock Crossing County Park and the Nature Education Center are at 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.