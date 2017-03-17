Local student places in art competition

The exhibition will be on display in the Padnos and Armstrong Galleries through April 29.

Juror Patricia Hendricks Constantine, artist and professor at Kendall College, selected 225 of the submitted pieces to display in the exhibition. She also awarded first, second, third places and four honorable mentions.

First place was awarded to Jesus Torres from West Ottawa High School for Can Hardly Fathom, a colorful marker drawing. Second place went Oliver Britt from Black River High School for Untitled, a large-scale acrylic painting. Third place went to Madelyn Larson from Grand Haven High School for Body Parts, an intricate ceramic piece.

Four honorable mentions were also awarded: Erin Rookus from Saugatuck High School for Untitled, Prisma color pencil; Amanda Chau from Zeeland West for Untitled, graphic design; Maelin Oudemolen from West Ottawa for Maelin, digital art; Paige Giuliano from Grand Haven for Jewelry Brick Stitched Coin, beads, thread and coin.

One additional award was given for excellence from the Holland Area Arts Council – the Award for Excellence was presented to Abby Venlet from Holland Christian High School for Working Towards Wishing, watercolor and pencil on paper.

This exhibition reaches the essence of the Arts Council’s mission: to educate, engage and challenge the community through the arts.

The Holland Area Arts Council is located at 150 E. 8th St. Call 616-396-3278, email helpdesk@hollandarts.org or visit www.hollandarts.org/exhibitions for more information. The exhibition is sponsored by Howard Miller and Holland Friends of Art.