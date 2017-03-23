Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) “Mysteries & Histories Beneath the Inland Seas” — 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Knickerbocker Theater, 86 E. Eighth St., downtown Holland. This the annual shipwreck show sponsored by the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association. It brings together some of the leading shipwreck hunters, authors and storytellers with a fascinating night full of shipwreck stories. Proceeds fund research, search, discovery and documentation of Great Lakes shipwrecks. Tickets are $12.50 in advance and $15 at the door.

(2) Ken Yates concert — 8-11 p.m. Friday at Seven Steps Up, 116 S. Jackson St., Spring Lake. Tickets start at $20.

(3) 1964 The Tribute — 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Formed in 1984, the faux Fab Four has performed more than 2,900 shows (including the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival) and has released its own albums and videos. Reserved tickets are $25.

(4) Gaelic Storm — 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Tickets range from $21 to $41 and available at the Frauenthal box office, or by calling 231-727-8001 or Star Tickets at 800-585-3737.

(5) Earth Hour Holland 2017 — 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday everywhere. To participate, all you have to do is turn off your lights and save some energy. Looking to get involved that afternoon? Head to Graves Hall on Hope College’s campus (263 College Ave., Holland) for a showing of the documentary “The City Dark” at 3 p.m. To learn more, visit www.earthhour.org.