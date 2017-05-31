Music, movie nights coming to East Grand River Park

Kevin DePree, a drummer and music educator, is hosting the Music and Movie nights in association with his organization, SoundIsRed, and Walk the Beat.

“The two events are June 2 and 16, (and) they’re at East Grand River Park,” DePree said. “It’s all family-friendly.”

DePree’s SoundIsRed focuses on education and the performing arts. Founded in 2010, the program has developed to include stage productions, educational school assemblies and interactive workshops.

According to DePree, the two events will feature 30-minute blocks of music from local artists and musicians, followed by a movie. The event is free, and the music demonstration portion runs from 8:30-9 p.m. The movies will start at about 9:30 p.m.

“June 2 will feature a bucket drumming group — my drum students,” DePree said. “It will be interactive so other kids can join in.”

The featured movie on June 2 will be “Toy Story.”

“June 16 will feature Grand Haven artist Loren Johnson doing an acoustic set,” DePree said. “Jayson Quimby will be DJing that night.”

On June 16, the featured movie will be “Lilo & Stitch.”

“I’m looking forward to it because I know a lot of people are looking forward to it,” DePree said of the event.