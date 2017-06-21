Grand Haven Art Festival to be held this weekend

Nearly 100 artists will fill the first three blocks of Washington Avenue, turning downtown Grand Haven into an outdoor art gallery. Artists will be showcasing their original, handmade work.

As the event moves into its 56th year, The Chamber of Commerce, producers of the event, said this year’s festival brings in a great variety of artists.

“We will have everything from sculptures and photography to fiber art and pottery. It is always delightful to watch people wander Washington Avenue adding pieces to their collections, starting new ones or just purchasing artwork that speaks to them,” said Mary Sherman, Grand Haven Art Festival director.

The Chamber will have free art guides available for visitors.

“It will list the artist’s art medium, where they are from and their contact information,” Sherman said.

Each artist’s tent will have their information displayed so that visitors can easily find their favorites.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

There will be an event Information tent located at Washington Avenue and Second Street. All attendees are invited to take a short event survey either at the tent or on their phones, survey respondents will be entered to win a custom piece of pottery from artist Brad Patterson.

The weekend is filled with art activities, as Family Fun Day will also take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family day allows families with young children to be creative by participating in free arts and crafts activities that are provided by local businesses.

The event also includes a community stage featuring live music on both days. Saturday’s lineup includes Miriam DeYoung, Greg Miller, Rachel Wright, Avery Jorgensen, Van Mason, Them Two Guys, and Bri Baron. The lineup for Sunday includes Jack Leaver, Chris Cordle, Nate Dill, Chris Wilson, Mark Roessing, Olivia Vargas and Loren Johnson.

For more information, visit the Grand Haven Art Festival Facebook page or the website at www.grandhavenartfestival.org.