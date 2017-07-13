Top 5 things to do this weekend

(2) Airport Open House — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Grand Haven Memorial Airport, 16446 Comstock St. The event will include free Young Eagles flights for children ages 8-15, sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 211; a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and airplane displays.

(3) Run Strong 5k — 7 p.m. Friday at Generation Care, 16760 Lincoln St., Grand Haven Township. The cost to run is $30, with the proceeds donated to the North Ottawa Community Hospital pediatric rehabilitation program. You can register there beginning at 4 p.m. A free Trot Tot will take place at 6:30 p.m.

(4) Worship on the Waterfront — 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Grand Haven’s Waterfront Stadium. The series is sponsored by the First Reformed Church of Grand Haven. Performing this weekend is Hawk Nelson.

(5) Ladies Aide Rummage Sale — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 527 Taylor Ave., Grand Haven. Pick up some bargains and know that proceeds benefit the church and school.