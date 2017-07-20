Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Albert Einstein Youth Orchestra — 3 p.m. Sunday at Grand Haven High School’s Performing Arts Center, 17001 Ferris St. Admission is free. The nearly 70-member orchestra from Böblingen, Germany, has been visiting West Michigan this week as part of the Blue Lake International Exchange Program. About a third of the group is staying with families from the United Methodist Church of the Dunes. As a thank you, the orchestra’s chamber group will also perform a special performance during the Grand Haven church’s 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday.

(2) Rock the Coast — Friday night and Saturday morning at Grand Haven’s Municipal Marina. The marina has been blocked off for the West Michigan Offshore Powerboat event. At least 140 powerboats will arrive Friday night, then head out at about 9 a.m. Saturday for a run to Holland, followed by a raft-off party in Pigeon Lake.

(3) Cecchetti Summer School Performances — 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturday at the Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St. in downtown Holland. The summer school will culminate with two concerts. The public is invited to the performances and admission is free. About 250 dance students ages 11-18 from across the country participate in the summer school. The faculty consists of prominent ballet professionals.

(4) Worship on the Waterfront — 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. Jamie Grace performs this week. A free-will offering will be taken. Sponsored by the First Reformed Church of Grand Haven, W.O.W. has been a part of the community summer schedule for more than 60 years.

(5) Movies on the Beach — 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Pere Marquette Public Beach, 3510 Channel Drive, Muskegon. “Pirates of the Caribbean” will start at about dusk. The event is free and open to the public.