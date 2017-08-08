Kids encouraged to compete in ArtWalk competition

The competition will be held Sept. 20 through Oct. 8.

The Youth Competition is an integral part of Grand Haven ArtWalk, a celebration of art and artists of all ages. Held at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave. in Grand Haven, the competition is open to young artists in three age groups: 8 years and younger, 9-13 and 14 through high school senior.

"The library is pleased to be the host site for the Youth Competition of Grand Haven's ArtWalk,” Loutit District Library Director John Martin said. “So often, kids' art is overlooked and it's important that we encourage them from the beginning to get involved, to take chances and to be creative.

“Libraries are magical places that encourage imagination and creativity. Hosting this art exhibition is an honor for us."

Student art entries will be accepted Sept. 18-19 during regular library hours – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Beginning on Sept. 20, the public is invited to view the art and vote for their favorite in each of the age groups and in each of the five separate media categories: drawing, painting, photography, sculpture and mixed media.

Prizes are awarded to People’s Choice winners and separate recognition is given to work selected by judges from the regional art community.

All of the Youth Competition entries and artists are celebrated with a reception and award ceremony at the library on Oct. 3.

For more information on Grand Haven Main Street’s 2017 ArtWalk, visit www.ghartwalk.com or on Facebook at Grand Haven ArtWalk.