Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) 36th annual Sand Sculpture Contest — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Grand Haven City Beach. Either join in and make art out of sand ($5 to $15 to register) or watch others create spectacular sculptures. Teams, families and individuals are judged and awarded prizes after two hours of work. The event is presented by The Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven-Spring Lake-Ferrysburg and takes place rain or shine.

(2) Dawn Patrol Breakfast and Fly-In — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Grand Haven Memorial Airport, 16446 Comstock St. You’ll find flight demonstrations, children’s activities, food, music and more at the airport. Airplane, biplane and helicopter rides will be available. Breakfast ($7) starts at 7 a.m. Hot dogs and chips for lunch. This also happens rain or shine.

(3) 27th annual Del Shannon Car Show — 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Coopersville. The Rotary Club of Coopersville hosts this annual event that brings in about 50,000 visitors and registers more than 500 classic cars, trucks and motorcycles. The Del Shannon Car Cruise proceeds the show on Friday night.

(4) Michigan Pirate Festival — wraps up Friday. Pirate games and coloring for kids (10-11 a.m.), Powder Monkey Olympics (1-2 p.m.), and pirate crafts and coloring (3-4 p.m.) take place at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. At 6:30 p.m., the pirates will sail out of town with all the fanfare you’d expect.

(5) Worship On the Waterfront — 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Waterfront Stadium, downtown Grand Haven. If you missed Unity Fest in Muskegon this week, or didn’t get enough, catch Christian singer Jason Crabb in concert. Admission is free; a free-will offering will be taken to support this summer series sponsored by First Reformed Church of Grand Haven for more than 60 years.