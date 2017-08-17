Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Walk the Beat — 1-5 p.m. Saturday on Grand Haven’s east side, rain or shine. Sixty acts to perform at 30 venues up and down Beechtree Street, competing for more than $20,000 in prizes. You help decide the winner. A map is available at walkthebeat.org.

(2) Sidewalk Sales — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on Washington Avenue in downtown Grand Haven. It’s a two-day heaven for bargain hunters, plus live music.

(3) Art on the Riverfront — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on Grand Haven’s waterfront. This outdoor juried art show takes place on the boardwalk at the Municipal Marina. It showcases the works of accomplished regional artists in a wide variety of media. The show is sponsored by the Gallery Uptown of Grand Haven and admission is free.

(4) Dan Navarro concert — 8 p.m. Friday at Seven Steps Up, 116 S. Jackson St., Spring Lake. For more than 30 years, Navarro has written, sung, played and acted his way through a rich and varied career. All reserved seating is $30.

(5) Worship On the Waterfront — 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Grand Haven’s Waterfront Stadium. Performing this week is Citizen Way. Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be taken to support this summertime tradition sponsored by the First Reformed Church of Grand Haven.