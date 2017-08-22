Art on the Riverfront Hamilton artist takes Best in Show • Today at 11:00 AM Karen Agopian of Hamilton was awarded Best in Show at Art on the Riverfront, which took place in downtown Grand Haven on Saturday, Aug. 19. Second place went to Beth H. of Southfield. Suzanne Mays-Wentzell of Fennville was the People’s Choice winner, while the Gallery Uptown Award went to Michael Weber of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Tia Riva of Grand Rapids won the Poster Award. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.