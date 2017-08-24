Artists invited to participate in ArtWalk 2017

"ArtWalk is enthusiastically inviting artists of all ages to participate in our eighth year celebrating the arts, to sign up and become involved in one of West Michigan's premier art competitions,” said Diane Sheridan, executive director of Grand Haven Main Street. “We are very excited about our eighth year with ArtWalk and plan to organize and execute the most well-attended event yet.”

Sheridan said the venues for this year’s ArtWalk have been selected.

“Grand Haven Main Street's ArtWalk ... is a unique celebration of artists, their mediums and the public's participation,” said Steve Loftis, chairman of the event. "With ArtPrize flourishing in Grand Rapids, we felt a walkable Lakeshore art experience would be a natural for artists and the public to enjoy a relaxed and highly professional display of art."

Loftis said the success of ArtWalk over the past seven years has been tied to the high quality of art and the enthusiasm of artists to find this event to display, compete and sell their art in Grand Haven.

"We are seeing many art enthusiasts visit Grand Haven during ArtWalk that have also traveled to Grand Rapids for ArtPrize,” Loftis said. "West Michigan is really stepping up in the art world with two unique and first-class art events at the same time."

Sean Sterzer, a participating artist, said: "As an artist, ArtWalk has provided a unique environment to display my work, and at the same time interact with the public and fellow artists to communicate and enhance our artistic endeavors.”

Artist registration for ArtWalk 2017 is now open and can be accessed online at ghartwalk.com or in person at the Grand Haven Main Street offices, located in City Hall. A list of available venues is also posted on the ArtWalk website.

“Artists are asked to connect with a venue and make arrangements for the display of their art, similar to the process used by ArtPrize,” Sheridan said.

Artist registration closes Sept. 1.

For more information, contact Grand Haven Main Street at 616-844-1188 or email DSeridan@GrandHaven.org.