Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Depot Museum of Transportation 45th Anniversary Celebration — 4-6 p.m. Friday at the old downtown Grand Haven train depot, 1 N. Harbor Ave. The Tri-Cities Historical Museum has been renting the old depot from the city since 1972, and now the city is taking it back as part of its impending Waterfront Stadium renovation and expansion project. So, head to the depot to celebrate its last days as a local transportation-themed museum. Enjoy cake, kid's activities and guided tours of the depot. Before you go, take a look inside the depot at the Tribune photo gallery.

(2) Smith’s Bayou Chili Cookoff — 12-3 p.m. Saturday. The neighbors along Cecelia Lane in Ferrysburg (off 168th Avenue) get together every year to mix up their chili and compete for bragging rights. Sampling tickets are 50 cents each or three for $1, with proceeds this year going to Autism Support of West Shore.

(3) Star Gazing — 9:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive. Join the Shoreline Amateur Astronomical Association for an informal night with the stars. Telescopes will be available, but you may want to bring a lawn chair and binoculars. It’s free and registration is not required. Date night idea?

(4) Worship on the Waterfront — 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. Mark Schultz performs in this season finale. Admission is free, but a free-will offering to support the series will be taken.

(5) Mean Mary Concert — 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Camp Blodgett’s Loeks Retreat Center, 10451 Lakeshore Ave., West Olive. Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission and parking are free, but a suggested donation is $10.