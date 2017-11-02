Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Grand Haven Amazing Race — 1:30-5 p.m. Saturday. Meet up at Grand Haven’s Central Park to start, and then race around the downtown area in teams of two in search of your next clue. Anyone age 13 and older can compete for prizes. The cost is $50 per team, or $30 for singles. This is a fundraiser for Impact One Initiative, a non-profit organization trying to build a library and resource center for 10 community schools in a poor area of Zambia. For details, call 616-607-4362 or email marissa.ann.knoll@gmail.com.

(2) Chris Wiser — 6-9 p.m. Friday at Vander Mill, 14921 Cleveland St., Spring Lake. Wiser has been performing professionally as vocalist/guitarist and composing original music for more than 20 years, primarily in West Michigan. In the early ‘90s, he was a member of several bands in the Grand Rapids area. For the past 15 years, Wiser has performed primarily in the Grand Haven area and has established a local following based on his versatility for performing songs from a broad spectrum of music. Admission is free.

(3) Music at Grand Armory Brewing — Friday and Saturday nights. Desmond Jones will perform from 8-11:30 p.m. Friday. Jones is a five-piece funk/rock/jazz fusion band from Grand Rapids. Their music is centered around melodic guitar riffs, smooth bass lines, funky drum beats and tasteful saxophone. Jetts will perform from 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday. Jetts is as a loose-cannon party band playing retro-rock, country, pop and soul with energy and spontaneity. “A Jetts show is the Beatles meets Johnny Cash, meets James Brown, meets (Jimi Hendrix) kind of experience,” so they’ve been described. Admission on both nights is free. Grand Armory Brewing is at 17 S. Second St. in downtown Grand Haven.

(4) Neil Jacobs — 8-11 p.m. Saturday at Seven Steps Up, 116 S. Jackson St., Spring Lake. Jacobs is a master of the acoustic 12-string guitar. He covers a variety of styles and dynamics, touching on music diverse and varied as gypsy, world, Balkan folk, jazz and fingerstyle guitar. Tickets start at $25.

(5) “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” — 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Muskegon Community College’s Overbrook Theater, 221 S. Quarterline Road. Playwright Celeste Raspanti’s one-act memory drama honors the life and legacy of a young Muskegon woman who died 10 years ago with a Holocaust play that focuses on Jewish children in a concentration camp. The show is being presented by MCC and The Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies. Performances will be followed by conversations with the cast and artistic staff. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Reservations can be made by calling 231-777-0324.