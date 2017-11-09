Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) “Alice in Wonderland” — 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday, at Spring Lake High School, 16140 148th Ave. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens, and can be purchased at the auditorium door or online at www.springlakeschools.org.

(2) Shop 4 Schools — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at participating merchants throughout the Tri-Cities. You can shop (10-6) and dine (11-4) while supporting your local schools at the same time. Just pick the school of your choice to receive 15 percent of your purchases. See the full list of participating stores and restaurants at www.tricitiesshop4schools.com.

(3) Veterans Day Ceremony — 11 a.m. Saturday at the eternal flame, off Harbor Drive, Grand Haven, near the Tri-Cities Family YMCA. It’s a short ceremony of remembrance hosted by the local American Legion post.

(4) Folias Flute and Guitar Duo — 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Andrew Bergeron and Carmen Maret are performers, composers, educators and entrepreneurs from Grand Rapids. Their 15-year collaboration has taken this nomadic husband-and-wife duo to stages throughout the country and world. Admission is free.

(5) Holiday Marketplace — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave., Grand Haven. The event is sponsored by the Friends Committee of the Museum. You’ll find unique handmade crafts by local artisans for sale. Admission is free.