Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Light Night — 5-8 p.m. Friday throughout downtown and Centertown Grand Haven. Kick off the holiday shopping season with free hot cocoa and holiday music, as Grand Haven’s Main Street shines with the illumination of seasonal lights. Indoors, participating merchants will host open houses with special promotions. Free shuttle: Beacon to Harbor along Washington, and Beacon to Washington along Seventh Street. At the same time, catch the Winter Market at the old Depot, 1 N. Harbor Ave., where vendors will be selling a variety of products including produce, baked goods, home and Christmas decor, greenery, clothing, jewelry, and woodwork. And from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, visit the Winter Shopping Expo at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

(2) “Anything Goes” — 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Grand Haven High School’s Performing Arts Center, 17001 Ferris St. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for students and senior citizens.

(3) “The Women of Lockerbie” — 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Spring Lake High School, 16140 148th Ave. The drama is based on events in the aftermath of the Pan Am flight that went down in Scotland in 1988. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for students and senior citizens.

(4) Green on Blue Jazz Quartet — 3-4 p.m. Sunday by the fireplace at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St. The quartet will be performing jazz standards with a fresh twist. The innovative foursome includes violinist Sarah Dowell, bassist Drew Mayhew, percussionist Makenzie Mattis and guitarist Steve Rothstein. Admission is, of course, free.

(5) Concerts at Seven Steps Up — Friday and Saturday nights. At 8 p.m. Friday, The Contenders perform Americana/folk rock. Tickets start at $27. At 8 p.m. Saturday, song poet Dana Cooper returns to Seven Steps Up. Tickets start at $20.