Not too late to get Frozen in Time

“We have more this year than we had last year,” said Cate Reed, chairwoman of the Frozen in Time event. “I think we’re up to 25 storefronts.”

This year’s event is set to take place Saturday, Feb. 11. Participating businesses will feature decorated storefront windows with people portraying a still moment from a Broadway production. Each participating business will feature a different show.

“I just love this event — it’s one of my favorite events,” said Reed, who is chairing the Main Street Downtown Development Authority activity for the first time.

Reed said she came up with the theme based on her love of Broadway shows and music.

Three guest judges — state Rep. Jim Lilly, radio personality John Roberts and Mayor Geri McCaleb — will choose a “best window” to be awarded.

The public will also have a say in a People’s Choice award category, noted Main Street DDA chairwoman Sharon Behm.

The public can also pick up a game piece to try and match Broadway show scenes with the corresponding business. Submit the scorecard for a chance to win prizes, in addition to voting for their favorite window.

Frozen in Time will end at 4 p.m., and will be followed by an awards and prize reception at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave. There, the judges’ and public winners will be announced, Behm said.

“I think it’s going to be fun,” Behm said. “It’s always fun to have 500-600 people downtown in the middle of February.”

Event organizers say there is still time for businesses to participate. The deadline to sign up is Feb. 9. Call the DDA office at 616-844-1188 for details.

“You would be surprised how many popular shows are still available,” Reed said, noting that if businesses aren’t sure where to start, event organizers can match them with the show and costume ideas, as well as models.