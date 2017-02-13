Record crowds view Frozen in Time

Judges state Rep. Jim Lilly, radio personality John Roberts and Mayor Geri McCaleb chose “Wicked” at Down to Earth as the best still moment presented from a Broadway production. “Moulin Rouge” at Studio 206 was their runner-up, while “Fiorello” at C2C Gallery too honorable mention.

All 2,500 People’s Choice ballots were used by 2:45 p.m., according to organizers - a record for the event.

The people’s favorite was “Newsies” at Santo Stefano. Second place went to “Hairspray” at Blueberry Haven, while “Moulin Rouge” received honorable mention.

Participating stores donated prizes that were given away at the awards reception, from a pool of people completing a puzzle matching up the displays with the stores.