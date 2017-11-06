Holiday fashion show Thursday will benefit Save the Catwalk

The event will take place Thursday, Nov. 9, at The Grand Hall in Harbourfront Place in downtown Grand Haven. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the fashion show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40, and can be purchased online at EventBrite or in the store. Hors d'oeuvre will be served. There will also be a cash bar.

What a Gem and Borrs Bootery will accessorize fashions provided by Down to Earth. Portobello will provide the food. Reds Salon and Day Spa will provide makeup and hairstyles for the models. Thirty other stores in the area are participating with donations to the silent auction.

A live auction for a Girls Weekend in downtown Grand Haven will also be offered.

To learn more about the catwalk, go online to www.ghcatwalk.org/.