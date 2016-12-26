Teammates reunited

The two were reunited for the first time in 57 years through an unlikely friendship between Springfield, his family and Kathy Sanford. Sanford recently brought her mother to the Grand Haven nursing home and spends most evenings there watching over her mom.

Tears appeared in Kathy’s eyes as she shared how challenging the transition has been for her and her mom, but smiled when talking about her newfound friendship with Ralph and his wife, Sally.

“It all started with seeing (Ralph) wearing Michigan State and U-M (gear). (My son, husband and I) are big Notre Dame fans,” Kathy explained.

Kathy, who plans to retire from her position as Whitehall postmaster in January, said it was a piece of mail that eventually led to Ralph and Lynn reconnecting after so many years.

A former teammate sent a packet in the mail to each of the living 1955 Alma College baseball squad’s players containing stats from their successful college career as a championship team. Kathy offered to read the stats with Ralph one evening and happened to recognize one of the names on the roster — Lynn Hahn, Kathy’s neighbor in Whitehall.

She reached out to Lynn, who offered to make the drive to Grand Haven to reunite with his former teammate. The two reunited for the first time on Dec. 6, and again 10 days later. Lynn arrived wearing his Alma College jacket, and greeted his old friend, “How are you doing, partner? You getting old, too?”

Ralph and Lynn shared team memories and photos from their college days from more than 60 years ago.

“We had a great time,” Lynn said of their first reunion. “It was really special. We had some great times at Alma College, and we had some great baseball teams, thanks a lot to (Ralph). In 1955, he was undefeated. In 1957, he was 6-0.”

The two men recalled winning a game against Adrian College, their team’s rival, in their senior year when Lynn got the winning hit for an 8-7 victory.

The two played together for three years at Alma College and made history during their time together, winning the 1955 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship. Ralph still holds the record as Alma’s winningest pitcher.

“I can just remember it was a good team, really nice guys, a great coach, we just got along real good,” Lynn recalled. “(In a game against Albion), I hit a grand slam home run and (Ralph) was pitching. ... He owes me a little something!”

Ralph said there were a lot of talented baseball players on that team.

“Jim Northrup went on to play for the Detroit Tigers from that team,” added Ralph’s daughter, Lesley.

Lesley Springfield shared that when the other residents of the Riverside Nursing Home heard about Ralph’s successful athletic history, they set up a little table where he signed autographs all day for staff and residents, who see him as a local celebrity.

Lynn and Ralph also spent time catching up on their life after college.

Lynn said in the early 1950s, he “played football, basketball, baseball and flunked. I was put on probation. So I quit school, got married, and in three months was drafted in the Korean War.”

He returned to school in 1955 and focused on baseball and his education. Lynn played outfield, usually right field, and studied chemistry, inspired by his coach, who also happened to serve as a chemistry professor at Alma.

Lynn graduated from Alma College in 1957 and enjoyed a successful career as a chemist at Michigan Chemical Corp. in nearby St. Louis, Michigan, and later in Ann Arbor until 1980. Howmet Corp. then offered him a position as their chief chemist, and he worked there for 13 years until he retired in 1993.

Lynn has three children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Ralph met Sally, his wife of 58 years now, while they were both students at Alma College. She recalled going to the home games to watch him play.

“I knew how important baseball was to him,” Sally said. “We got married in June and the end of our honeymoon was spent at Tiger Stadium. It was a double-header and we had to be there, so I knew what I was in for!”

Ralph graduated from Alma College in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in education. He taught for 36 years until his retirement in 1994, serving primarily as the athletic director of the 11 middle schools in Livonia. He also coached football, basketball and baseball at Livonia Stevenson High School. While working full-time and raising a young family, having two daughters and one son, Ralph earned a master’s degree in athletic administration, studying at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan.

The Springfields retired first to Ludington, then to Grand Haven to be near their daughter, Marjorie Young. Their other daughter, Lesley Murphy, moved to Grand Haven after teaching in Alaska for 26 years.

Even after retirement, Ralph continued to play baseball with his grandchildren.

“(My son) said even up to a few years ago that grandpa had a good arm,” Lesley said.

Ralph continued his excellence in athletics in recent years, taking up golf. He scored his first hole-in-one at Diamond Springs Golf Course only three or four years ago.

Lynn also continued excelling in sports long after his Alma College days. He decided to give racquetball a try, and “I fell in love with the game. It’s a real good game.”

He was the first inductee into the Michigan Racquetball Hall of Fame in 1984, and was later inducted into the Muskegon Area Hall of Fame in 2010. Lynn received a special custom ring, which he still wears in honor of his racquetball achievements.

“Since they’ve made this connection, word’s gotten out and (Ralph’s) been contacted by a few other players on the team,” Lesley said.

Kathy Sanford reached out to the former teammate who had mailed the packets out to Lynn and Ralph.

“I always told my employees that we deliver more than just mail,” she said. “You never know what’s inside that envelope. I just wanted to tell him ‘thank you’ for taking the time, going to the post office and doing all this. I wanted him to know what it did, and how it brought everyone together.

“Each day is a gift,” Kathy continued. “I just have found that since my mom’s been here that you can’t hesitate. When God puts it on your heart to do something, you have got to do it, and I’m glad I did. ... This has been the most difficult thing I’ve had to do, to put my mom in here. But (Ralph’s) been my gift.”

Sally said to Kathy: “You have been our gift. We know you’re here and it’s just been a very special friendship.”