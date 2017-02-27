Field of dreams?

The field could undergo a serious facelift — and land an exciting new team to call the park home — in the not-too-distant future.

That team — the Grand River Loggers — has been accepted into the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate Baseball League. They’ll play eight home games at Grand Haven High School this summer, with the rest of their home dates played at Marsh Field in Muskegon.

Ben Davis, the team’s vice president of operations, said he’d like nothing more than to create a permanent home for the team at Sluka Field, located on Grand Haven’s East Side.

Davis is also the VP of operations with the Muskegon Clippers. He said team owner Pete Gawkowski has been trying to get the Clippers into the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate Baseball League since its inception 4-5 years ago.

“It’s a very well-established league, and the opportunity presented itself this (past) fall, but we needed to have a second team,” Davis said.

Davis and Gawkowski found that team in the Holland Millers. The Millers were playing their games at Hope College, but that relationship was coming to a close for various reasons.

“We started searching for a new home” for the Millers, Davis said. “We said, ‘let’s look in Grand Rapids,’ but we couldn’t find a field there that would be available for the 21 home games, so we approached the league and said, ‘how would you feel about Grand Haven?’

“And the league went ballistic. They’ve wanted a team in Grand Haven for years. It had always been on their radar, but they could never make it happen.”

Davis said the league gave the newly branded Grand River Loggers a one-year waiver to split its games between GHHS and Marsh Field in 2017.

“Then we got into the conversation, ‘where are we going to play next year?’ One thing led to another, and we happened to be driving past Sluka Field. Someone was working on it, and Pete said, ‘look at this. It could be a diamond in the rough.’”

They contacted Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis, who has been a big supporter of the project.

“We’ve got some audition aspirations for what we might be able to do with that park and with that ball field,” McGinnis said. “To bring a team of that caliber in and to keep them here is something we want to do. We haven’t reached an agreement with them yet, but it’s something we hope to do in the next month.

“They want to come play at Sluka in 2018, but in order for that to happen, a couple minimum things need to happen. We need to put up a fence, and that’s expensive. We don’t have any local dollars to go toward that. We need to put up lights.”

McGinnis said he’s preparing a grant request to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund asking for $300,000 toward the work that would need to be done on the field.

Other improvements include restrooms, concessions and grandstands, with an estimated capacity of 500 or more.

That means parking could be an issue that needs to be worked out.

There are many other factors that come into play.

First, Sluka is home to the Tri-Cities Kids League’s major league teams, and local officials want to be sure the TCKL doesn’t lose its field.

Other groups also use Sluka Field – it’s a popular spot for soccer teams to practice during the week, and there are several youth soccer games played in the outfield grass each Saturday morning in the spring and fall.

“From my perspective, that field is home to the Tri-Cities Kids League and the Northwest Ottawa Recreation Authority first,” McGinnis said. “That’s their field. They’be been playing there for generations, and that’s not going to change.”

McGinnis said he spoke with the TCKL board and the league is excited about the prospects of massive upgrades to the field — which underwent a facelift this past year.

“These are college athletes, fantastic roll models for our young athletes,” McGinnis said. “To have them being a part of our community for two months every summer … there would be a very close bond between youth baseball in the Tri-Cities and the collegiate team.

“Plus, this will be a legit minor league field and TCKL will be able to play there. … That adds a whole new level of experience for kids coming up through TCKL.”

McGinnis and Mayor Geri McCaleb both feel that having a baseball team that calls Grand Haven home would be a huge boost for the city, both for residents and visitors alike.

“This is one more thing for (tourists) to do,” said McGinnis, who lives close to the field and is excited about the prospect of walking over to watch games in the future. “If I’m coming to Grand Haven, I can go see very high level of play, grab a hot dog and a beer, and have an authentic baseball experience.”

“I think it’s an exciting opportunity to bring that level of baseball to Grand Haven and to Sluka Field,” McCaleb added. “We’ve talked about it for a long time – wouldn’t it be great to refurbish Sluka Field, get the lights back up on those poles. I think it’s an exciting thing.

“There’s a lot of good things happening on Beachtree, and that would be one more point of interest.”

McCaleb said a meeting was held last week with those who live around Sluka Field, which was attended by 20-30 residents.

“We had a meeting with the neighborhood folks to let people know what was being planned, what the opportunity was, and to get the input from people who are neighbors, because it will definitely have an impact on that Waverly neighborhood,” she said. “It’s important to get people’s input. … There were a lot of questions as to what they would be seeing, and some folks were concerned about the kids who are playing the park now, and what changes this will bring about. Those are all details that need to be addressed.”

Tickets for 2017 home games are on sale on the team’s website, www.grloggers.pointstreaksites.com. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and students.