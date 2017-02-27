Who are the Loggers?

They’re a team made up of college baseball players from across the country.

One of their most exciting players is 6-foot-4 pitcher Will Abbott, who is a sophomore at The Citadel.

His college teammate, catcher Bryce Leasure, is another top prospect.

The Loggers feature players from Northern Illinois, Valparaiso, Western Michigan, Loyola Marymount, Rice, Villanova, Eastern Illinois, and many other colleges and universities.

There are a few local players on the team, including Andrew Stone (WMU) of Portage, Andrew Verbrugge (Hillsdale College) of Grand Rapids, and Brendan Kelly (Purdue) of Grandville.

These players are currently playing for their college teams. Once their season wraps up, they’ll converge on West Michigan during the first few days of June.

Ben Davis, the team’s vice president of operations, explained that the players can’t be paid, and they will live with host families for the duration of their stay in Grand Haven.

“The guys will live with the host families for two months,” Davis explained. “All we ask is they give them access to a washer and dryer, a clean place to sleep, a shower. Their weeks are going to be pretty busy. We play eight days in a row, then have two days off.”

On those off days, Davis hopes to run clinics for local youth baseball players.

“We want to come out, teach the game of baseball at a little bit higher degree than a typical little league coach,” he said. “We’re having Division 1-caliber athletes coming out here teaching proper technique, playing games with them. We really want to make sure these guys are involved in the community.”

Davis said the level of play for the Loggers would be similar to what you would see watching a West Michigan Whitecaps game in Grand Rapids.

“Some of the guys will move on from here to a higher level than the Whitecaps,” Davis said. “This is going to be fairly comparable to the competition you see at a Whitecaps game. Hopefully our caliber of play in Grand Haven is going to be one that’s going to challenge not just for the Northern Division but for the Great Lakes Collegiate League championship as a whole.”