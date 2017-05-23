Prep roundup: SL softball blasts Comstock Park

The Lakers belted six home runs over the course of the day, helping them to an 8-0 victory in Game 1 and a 17-0 victory in Game 2.

Leah Vaughan grabbed the win on the mound in Game 1, throwing 13 vicious strikeouts and allowing three hits.

Kileah Rymal led the offense with two hits and a solo home run. Addison Lindsey also belted two hits, including a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Madelyn Nelson cracked two hits, but failed to clear the fences.

In Game 2, the Laker offense continued to put their power on display, belting four home runs in just three innings to take the mercy victory.

Nelson made sure to go yard in the nightcap and did it twice for good measure. Linsey Paggeot and Jenna Core rounded out the home run club.

Paggeot added two base hits to her dinger to lead the offense, along with Vaughan, with three total hits; while Lauren Hellman, Nelson, Molly Poole and Core added two hits apiece.

Core finished the game with five RBIs on her two hits. Nelson got the win, allowing just one hit in the three-inning mercy.

The win improves the Lakers’ record to 28-3 overall and 17-0 in the O-K Blue Conference.

GH baseball splits with Rockford

The Grand Haven baseball team split an O-K Red Conference doubleheader with Rockford on Monday at Grand Haven High School.

The Rams took the opener, 3-2. The host Buccaneers bounced back in the nightcap for a 6-3 win.

Game 1: Rockford 3, Grand Haven 2

Rockford took a 3-0 lead into the top of the sixth inning, before Grand Haven cut the lead to one run with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Rams would close the game out in the seventh to hold on for the narrow win.

Joey Zelenka recorded two hits and two RBIs to lead the Bucs, while Jake Hansen added two hits.

Sean Casey took the loss from the mound, pitching all seven innings, giving up seven hits, one earned run, one walk and striking out five.

Game 2: Grand Haven 6, Rockford 3

Jake Hansen was 4-for-4 with a double and a triple to lead the Buccaneer batters.

Max Schweikert went all seven innings for the victory.

The Bucs are now 17-15 on the year.

GH soccer drop to Caledonia

The Grand Haven girls soccer team failed to defend their turf Monday as Caledonia paid a visit, defeating the Bucs, 4-2.

The evening began with senior night celebrations, as Grand Haven honored their eight graduating seniors.

Madi Steggles, Lexi Veenstra, Summer DeWitt, Olivia Buitenhuis, Kali Meyers, Zoe McGregor, Claire Hibbard and Jordanne Ellingboe were honroed for their hard work on the field.

The Fighting Scots set off spoiling the fun early, netting their first goal 13 minutes into the game. Dahlia Jerovsek answerd for the Bucs six minutes later, striking a perfectly arcing ball from 30 yards out.

As the first half wound down, Caledonia was able to net an easy cross to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Caledonia took control of the game early in the second half, scoring at the 14- and 17-minute mark.

The Bucs had no answer for the scoring barrage. They netted their final goal with 14 minutes remaining as Haiden Trowbridge converted an assist by Alli Keyser, bringing on the game’s final tally, 4-2.

The loss drops the Bucs’ record to 4-10-3 overall and 3-7-1 in the O-K Red Conference.

SL soccer thumps West Catholic

The Spring Lake girls soccer team secured another O-K Blue Conference win with a drumming of West Catholic Monday night, 8-0.

Laney Peasley scored the Lakers’ first three goals, two assisted by Emily Batts and one by Sarah Thornley.

Batts grabbed a goal of her own, assisted by Peasley before Becca Rush assisted Madeline Zenas.

Laney continued her prolific night, scoring the Lakers’ sixth goal, assisted by Rush, before Rush converted her goal, assisted by Thornley.

Thornley ended the night with the Lakers’ eighth and final goal, assisted by Batts, once again.

Gracie VanLangevelde recorded the shutout in net.

WMC soccer defeats Orchard View

The Western Michigan Christian girls soccer team took on Orchard View Monday night, without head coach David Hulings. The Warriors won the crosstown showdown, 5-1.

The victory clinched the Lakes Eight Conference title for WMC.

Chloe Mitchell got the scoring barrage started, assisted by Morgan Kinnucan. The duo succeded again as Kinnucan netted her second goal of the day to give WMC a 2-1 lead at the half.

Kinnucan would secure a hat trick with a goal in the second half. Mitchell and Cassie Kingma also netted second-half goals, all assisted by Harlie Hubers.

SL baseball drops heartbreaker to Comstock Park

The Spring Lake baseball team fell to O-K Blue Conference competitor Comstock Park on Monday, 0-2.

Rylan Peets took the start on the mound, going seven innings, giving up just two runs, with a no-hitter through six. He dealt 12 strikeouts and walked two batters.

Peets did it all Monday, leading the Lakers from the plate going 2-for-3, along with T.J. Cunningham.

WMC baseball splits with Manistee

The Western Michigan Christian baseball team split its doubleheader with Manistee on Monday.

The Warriors fell 11-10 in the opener, but bounced back for a 15-6 win in in Game 2.

Cam Waller picked up the win in Game 2, pitching four innings and striking out eight batters.

Leading hitters for the Warriors were: Cam Beisel with four hits with three RBIs, Jamo Goorman with four hits, Cam Waller with four hits, including two doubles, Jake Moser with three doubles, Travis Goodrich with two hits, Brant Zeerip with two hits and Nick Moser with two hits and three runs scored.

“We jumped out to an 8-2 lead after the first inning of Game 1, but couldn't hold it,” said WMC head coach Chris Van Hekken. “We had a hard time finding the strike zone tonight, and our pitching staff is pretty taxed after four games this weekend and a doubleheader, tonight.

“We bounced back nicely in Game 2 and took control right away. Cam Waller settled in and dominated for four innings and that is what we needed after losing the lead in Game 1. I'm proud of how we handled the setback of dropping the first game and bounced back strong in to take the second game.”

WMCC softball swept by Covenant Christian

The Western Michigan Christian and Muskegon Catholic Central co-op softball team had a tough time against Covenant Christian on Monday, dropping both contests of a doubleheader.

In the first game, a 4-run third inning and a 5-run fifth inning propelled Covenant to a 16-5 win.

Ashley Sandin (WMC) led the offense with two doubles and three runs batted in. Hannah Nestell (WMC) added a double and also collected an RBI. Haylee Moser pitched all seven innings, giving up 16 runs (11 earned) on 14 hits and striking out four.

In the second game, a 12-run second inning enabled Covenant to cruise to their second win of the day, 15-0.

The WMCC offense was unable to pick up a hit. Moser and Abby Sweetman (WMC) shared time in the circle and combined to give up 15 runs (eight earned) on nine hits.

WMCC is now 8-20 on the season and 4-8 in Lakes Eight Conference play.

"It's been a difficult few weeks, missing some starters,” said WMC head coach Jeff Nestell. “In the first game, some misplays in the field led to some unearned runs and gave Covenant a comfortable lead. The middle of our lineup showed some signs of coming out of its slump, so that gives us something to build on as we close out our regular season schedule.

“There were a few highlights today, including a nice double play turned in the infield and a diving catch by Taylor Mosher in the outfield. We're close to getting our starters back and we continue to work hard preparing for the postseason district tournament."