Astros overpower Verlander to win series finale

Jake Marisnick blasted a home run to center field in the bottom of the eighth inning off reliever Alex Wilson, sending the Houston Astros to a 7-6 win.

The blast came after the Tigers had rallied to tie the score.

Justin Upton knocked in three runs, including a line-drive solo home run in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 6-5.

Then in the eighth, pinch-hitter Andrew Romine walked off reliever Luke Gregerson and Jose Iglesias doubled him home to the tie the score. It was Iglesias' second RBI double.

The Tigers had a chance to take the lead. Iglesias advanced to third on a long fly out to right by Ian Kinsler. But Gregerson got Tyler Collins to pop out and, after Miguel Cabrera was intentionally walked, Victor Martinez flew out to the track in center field.

The Tigers left 10 runners on the bases.

Astros closer Ken Giles gave up a two-out single to Alex Avila in the ninth, but got Romine to pop out to end it.

But back to Verlander and his split personality: He's been a much different pitcher away from Comerica Park.

At home, he's been the ace he's always been — allowing five runs in 28 innings over four starts. On the road, though, he's been unrecognizable.

Coming into his start here Thursday, he had allowed 22 runs in 27 1/3 innings over five road starts.

There was no correction to the mean. Verlander allowed three home runs in a five-run fourth inning and he did not survive the sixth.

It was a head-scratcher, given how good he looked early.

He was staked to a 3-0 lead and appeared to be cruising — against the Astros, a team he had never lost to in his career. He blew through the first three innings on 32 pitches.

But he sat through a long half-inning, as the Tigers scored two in the top of the fourth, and he completely lost his rhythm.

J.D. Martinez launched an 0-2 curveball off his old college teammate Mike Fiers and sent it onto the train tracks above the wall in left-center field to put the Tigers up 2-0. The ball traveled 430 feet and left the bat at 105.3 mph (StatCast).

The inning dragged on. The Tigers scored again on a double by Iglesias. Only a brilliant running catch by right fielder Josh Reddick on a liner by Kinsler kept two more runs from scoring.

But the Verlander that came back in the bottom of the fourth was not the same guy who pitched the first three innings. It would take him 35 pitches to get through it and five runs would score.

Before recording an out, he gave up two-run home runs to Carlos Correa (hanging curveball) and Marwin Gonzalez (fastball).

Then, with one out, Juan Centeno hit a hanging slider into the seats. It was the second time in his career Verlander has been tagged for at least three home runs in an inning. The Indians hit four off him in one inning last season.

It was a baffling inning.

But the Tigers' offense kept clawing back.

They cut the lead to 5-4 in top of the fifth, and should have had more. Collins and Cabrera led off with singles. Victor Martinez hit a low line drive directly at first baseman Gonzalez.

Collins took off for third and never stopped. He was easily doubled up.

J.D. Martinez, though, sent another long blast, this one hitting off the top of the center field fence — inches from his second home run — sending Cabrera to third.

Upton, who had a two-out RBI single in the second inning, delivered another.

But with four hits and a walk in the inning, one run seemed an insufficient bounty.

Especially after Verlander gave up another run in the bottom of the fifth on a leadoff walk and a two-out double by Evan Gattis.

Upton, who came in on an 0-for-16 skid, made it 6-5 with a solo home run in the seventh — his ninth, a line-drive that just cleared the wall in left field.

The Tigers lost catcher James McCann in the fourth inning when he was hit in the left hand by a pitch from Fiers. The Tigers called it a laceration and the Toledo Blade reported that catcher John Hicks had been recalled to Detroit and would meet the team in Chicago Friday.

Presumably, the laceration was severe enough to land McCann on the 10-day disabled list.