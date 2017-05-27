GH, SL baseball split with pride

The Grand Haven and Spring Lake baseball teams met as part of Grand Haven’s Bucs Pride Night that brought together the junior varisty and varsity softball and baseball teams for a Drawbridge Classic extraordinaire.

The Bucs took Game 1 in dramatic fashion, grabbing the tying, go-ahead and winning runs in one fell swoop in the bottom of the first extra inning.

The Lakers turned their play around in Game 2, following up a stalwart defensive performance with a barrage of offense, while the Bucs followed up their dramatic victory with a healthy dose of antics.

Game 1: The battle

Game 1 featured a marquee pitching mathchup between Grand Haven’s Sean Casey and Spring Lake’s C.J. Saxe. The two went back-and-forth for all seven regular innings; dealing strikeouts, fly outs, groundouts and very few walks.

“Their pitcher kept us off-balance,” Grand Haven head coach Mike Hansen said. “We couldn’t square anything up. When you get a guy who throws faster or slower than you are used to seeing, you have to adjust. Our guys just did not adjust.”

“C.J. (Saxe) did a heck of a job today,” Spring Lake head coach Jeff Lindsey said. ”He has never gone that far in a game, that was great.”

By the end of the seventh, each team had mustered just two hits apiece and neither had scored, treating the Bucs Pride Night crowd some free rivalry baseball.

Grand Haven’s Landon Keeler came in to relieve his starter in the top of the eighth inning, giving up a hard-earned single to Brendan Rice, who proceeded to steal second base and advance to third via sacrifice fly by Griffin Lorimer.

David Rumptz capitalized on the runner in scoring position, knocking another sacrifice fly to bring home the first run of the game. The one-point lead was all the Lakers could muster, setting the stage for a wild conclusion.

Signs of fatigue for Saxe and a walk to open the bottom of the eighth inning cued Lindsey to pull his starter. Nolan Sandberg came in to relieve Saxe for the first extra inning.

“It was a tough call to take (Saxe) out,” Lindsey said. “We could see he was running out of gas. He dropped 5 mph in two innings, so we had to take him out.”

A ground out put Sandberg two outs away from sealing a victory over their rivals, but the free base runner was still at large and was about to be joined by another.

Owen Krizan took the running responsibilities for the Bucs, stealing second base, before another walk put the winning run in play.

Kyle Hoover added another accomplishment to his illustrious 2017 campaign; as he knocked a two RBI double up the gap, securing the walk-off win for Grand Haven.

“Hoover has been red-hot the past two weeks, unbelievable,” Hansen said. “He just keeps getting big hit after big hit.”

Game 2: The response

Game 2 saw the Laker offense rebound with gusto, and the Bucs roll over in the rain.

Spring Lake grabbed a single run in the first inning then used a 7-run fourth inning to pull away and seal their eventual 12-5 victory.

“I was kind of scared which way we were going to go,” Lindsey said of turning around after the hard loss. “The next thing you know, we get a couple hits and put the ball in play and they make a couple mistakes this time instead of us.”

Lorimer was the first to cross the plate, via T.J. Cunningham’s sacrifice fly in the first inning.

In the fourth, wild pitches, timely hitting and rare Grand Haven errors let the game unravel.

“Spring Lake played better than we did today,” Hansen said. “They came out and did what they are supposed to do. If you go back to that seven-run inning, we walked three batters and we made two or three mistakes on the field.

“If they are just hitting well and finding the holes, that is fine. When we are kicking the ball around and not making the right decision, giving them five or six outs an inning. Those are mistakes we have to clean up.”

The seventh inning brought some new life to the Grand Haven lineup, which must have decided a nine-run loss to a rival was unacceptable.

With Isiah Lindsey on the mound, the Bucs knocked a double by Hansen and a free base via walk for Kyle Hoover allowed Sean Casey and Joey Zelenka to grab one RBI each before the end of the game, bringing the contest to its final tally of 12-5.

“We have been doing that part all year long,” Hansen said of the final effort. “We don’t lay down, so I am happy about that. They just played better than we did. If you play mediocre baseball, you get mediocre results.”

Each team now turns their attention to preparing for the district tournament, beginning on Tuesday. Spring Lake will take on Fruitport in the opening round, while Grand Haven faces off with Holland.