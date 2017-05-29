Off to the races

There will be plenty of rivalry games along the way, with some crosstown and conference adversaries meeting in the opening round of postseason play. The stakes are sky high and the intensity of each matchup will build as the districts conclude this weekend.

Let’s take a look at the local softball districts draws.

Division 1 District 5 at West Ottawa

PRE-DISTRICT (today)

Mona Shores vs. Muskegon, 4:30 p.m.

Grand Haven vs. Holland, 2 p.m.

SEMIFINALS (Saturday)

Grand Haven/Holland winner at West Ottawa, 10 a.m.

Mona Shores/Muskegon winner vs. Reeths-Puffer, 12 p.m.

FINALS

Semifinal Game 1 winner vs. semifinal Game 2 winner, 2 p.m.

Finals prediction: Grand Haven over Mona Shores

Division 2 District 41 at Allendale

PRE-DISTRICT (today)

Spring Lake at Fruitport, 4 p.m.

SEMIFINALS (Saturday)

Coopersville vs. Comstock Park, 10 a.m.

Spring Lake/Fruitport winner vs. Allendale, 12:30 p.m.

FINALS

Semifinal Game 1 winner vs. semifinal Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.

Finals prediction: Spring Lake over Coopersville

Division 3 District 70 at North Muskegon

PRE-DISTRICT (today)

Shelby vs. Ravenna, 4 p.m.

SEMIFINALS (Saturday)

Western Michigan Christian at North Muskegon, 10 a.m.

Montague vs. Shelby/Ravenna winner, 12:30 p.m.

FINALS

Semifinal Game 1 winner vs. semifinal Game 2 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Finals prediction: Montague over North Muskegon

We have seen Spring Lake demolish opponents, regardless of division, all season, while the Buccaneers are hitting their stride just in time for the playoffs. With both teams likely to earn a regional bid, expect some exciting games on the small diamond in the opening round.

The Western Michigan Christian/Muskegon Catholic Central co-op team has had an up and down year. With a tough win in the semifinal, a meeting with state honorable mention Montague will be hard to come by.

While the girls swing for the fences, the baseball teams will be fighting for base hits in a tough district draw, here is a look at what the boys will face this week.

Division 1 District 5 at West Ottawa

PRE-DISTRICT (today)

Grand Haven at Holland, 2 p.m.

Mona Shores at Muskegon, 4:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS (Saturday)

Grand Haven/Holland winner vs. West Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Muskegon/Mona Shores winner vs. Reeths-Puffer 10 a.m.

FINALS (Saturday)

Semifinal Game 1 winner vs. semifinal Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.

Finals prediction: Grand Haven over Reeths-Puffer

Division 2 District 41 at Allendale

PRE-DISTRICT (today)

Spring Lake at Fruitport, 4 p.m.

SEMIFINALS (Saturday)

Fruitport/Spring Lake winner vs. Allendale, 10 a.m.

Comstock Park vs. Coopersville, 12:30 p.m.

FINALS (Saturday)

Semifinal Game 1 winner vs. semifinal Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.

Finals prediction: Comstock Park over Allendale

Division 3 District 70 at North Muskegon

PRE-DISTRICT (Today)

Ravenna vs. Shelby, 4 p.m.

SEMIFINALS (Saturday)

Ravenna/Shelby winner vs. Montague, 10 a.m.

North Muskegon vs. Western Michigan Christian, 12:30 p.m.

FINALS (Saturday)

Semifinal Game 1 winner vs. semifinal Game 2 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Finals prediction: Montague over Western Michigan Christian

Division 4 District 107 at Holton

PRE-DISTRICT (today)

Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Hesperia, 5 p.m.

SEMIFINAL (Saturday)

MCC/Hesperia winner vs. Walkerville 10 a.m.

Holton vs. Baldwin, 12 p.m.

FINAL (Saturday)

Semifinal Game 1 winner vs. semifinal Game 2 winner

Finals prediction: Muskegon Catholic Central over Holton

The Bucs will wrestle through the Muskegon-themed District 5 after what should be an easy win over Holland. Their test will come in the semifinal against the O-K Red Conference Champion Panthers, who Grand Haven defeated in two of three meetings this season. The Lakers kick off their run with a rival in Fruitport. The Trojans took their only regular season meeting this year, watch for Spring Lake to flip the script.

Western Michigan Christian will benefit with a bye into the semifinal before facing off with North Muskegon. The two split their regular-season series. If all goes according to plan, a matchup with Montague will put the Warriors on their toes, who lost to the Wildcats earlier this month. Meanwhile, the Crusaders are head-and-shoulders above their district draw. Look for them to roll through Holton to a regional tournament bid.