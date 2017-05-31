Prep Roundup: Western Michigan Christian softball closes out regular season

Newaygo took Game 1 scoring one run in the second, third and fifth innings and keeping WMCC off the board, who left eight runners on base.

Haylee Moser knocked two hits to lead the team while Amelia Heminger, Rebecca Ter Haar and Leah Sweetman each grabbed one.

Moser got the start, allowing three runs and four hits with one strikeout.

In Game 2, Moser pitched even better, allowing just one hit with two outs to go in the game.

WMCC scored in the first inning on an RBI single by Hannah Nestell. The score remained 1-0 until the fifth inning when Nestell belted a 2 RBI double to bring the game to its final tally.

Moser added two hits of her own in Game 2, along with Ashley Sandin and Taylor Mosher adding singles.

WMCC finishes the regular season at 10-22 overall and 4-8 in Lakes Eight Conference play.

WMC baseball falls to Whitehall

In their final game before district play, the Western Michigan Christian baseball team fell to Whitehall, 7-0.

Brant Zeerip, Tyler VanBeek and Jamo Goorman each recorded one hit to pace the Warriors at the plate.

“We went to Whitehall to challenge ourselves before districts, and didn't play very well at all,” said WMC head coach Chris VanHekken. “Cam Waller, Michael Kamps and Brant Zeerip held Whitehall to four hits on the day, but several errors cost us. It's been frustrating to see us lose games by continuing to make mistakes on the field, when our pitchers are throwing well and getting easy ground ball outs that we are not making plays on.”

The Warriors play at Tri-Unity today at 4:15 p.m.