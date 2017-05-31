Timely Trojans

The Fruitport and Spring Lake baseball teams met for the second time this year in their first season representing different conferences. Game 1 in April carried little implication. Game 2 on Tuesday brought a playoff atmosphere — win or go home in the Division 2 district opening round.

The matchup did not disappoint. The Trojans put up one run on a sacrifice squeeze play in the fourth inning for a one-run lead. They held onto that lead through jams, errors and hits into the seventh.

Two more runs in the top of the final inning sealed the deal for Fruitport, who sent the Lakers home for good by a final score of 3-0.

“This was a fun game. Spring Lake is always solid,” Fruitport head coach Nick Reed said. “Jeff (Lindsey) runs a class program, but it is always fun to advance and play on.”

The reality of an early summer was a tough one to swallow for the Spring Lake team.

“It is extra tough losing to Fruitport,” Spring Lake senior Brendan Bectal said. “I know a lot of faces on that team. It is a big rivalry, but they played a good game, and we just couldn’t get our timely hitting. That is how it goes, that’s baseball.”

The Lakers nearly kicked off the game with a lead. A phenomenal play at the plate in the first inning stopped Spring Lake from scoring early. The close call woke up the Fruitport defense, which locked in for the rest of the contest.

“They made great plays. Their second baseman played his butt off,” Spring Lake head coach Jeff Lindsey said. “He made four excellent plays that would have put us ahead.”

“We have been at the losing end of those one-run games,” Reed said. “It builds character and teaches our guys how to play. We threw out a guy at the play in the first to end the inning. It is stuff like that you have to get better at.”

Griffin Lorimer had the misfortune of testing the Trojans’ tenacity first. He belted a single in his first at bat and made his way around to third, before he was thwarted by a stellar throw by Tyler Newsted sliding into home.

After the first scare, neither team could muster an offensive challenge. The Trojans had Spring Lake starter Rylan Peets to deal with, which was no small task.

Peets finished with six and two-thirds innings, giving up just two hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

The dominance forced the Trojans to get creative on offense. After Brendan Peterman reached second with a single and steal, a sacrifice grounder by Parker Tawney pushed him all the way to third.

Reed recognized the opportunity and took a risk. Logan Wadland laid a textbook bunt down the third-base line while Peterman charged home. A mishandled play by Spring Lake’s David Rumptz gave him just enough time to reach the plate, giving the Trojans their precarious lead.

“Rylan was carving us up, so we had to take advantage of what we had,” Reed said. “We had a smart base runner on third and Logan has been getting better at bunting, it was a trust thing.”

The slim margin carried all the way into the sixth inning, when the Trojans gave themselves a chance to blow the game wide open.

Two walks by Peets and a bunt single by Sam Steinhauer loaded up the bases with no outs recorded. A single by Tawney sent Fruitports’ second run charging home, but a stellar Spring Lake play at the plate held the lead at one.

Peets then dealt two lethal strikeouts to escape the jam and bring the one-run game into the seventh.

The Trojans managed to load the bases up again in the top of the final inning. Peets grabbed one strikeout before a catcher’s interference call put Steinhauer back on base. A single by Schuitema brought a pitching change for the Lakers, who brought in Jakob Gray in relief of Peets.

Gray got started by walking Jeremiah Bosse to juice the bases for Peterman with two outs in the wagon. Peterman delivered a two-run double, putting the Trojans up by their final score of 3-0.

Spring Lake failed to make it on base in their half of the final inning, bringing an end to their season.

“Timely hitting, that was it,” Lindsey said of the loss. “We put the ball in play, we didn’t strikeout, we put it in play at the right time to score some runs. We had runners in scoring positions, we just didn’t come through with the clutch base hit.”

Bectal led the Lakers’ offense, going 2-for-2, while Peterman led the Trojans with three hits and two RBIs. Schuitema went seven innings for Fruitport, giving up five hits, while walking two and striking out one.

The Lakers graduate four key players from their rotation, but will preserve much of their talent for what could be a promising campaign next season. Nolan Sandberg, Brendan Rice, Gray and Bectal will leave the team behind.

“It is hard, I’ve been playing baseball since I could walk, basically. It is hard to go out like this,” Bectal said after the game. “It is a great group of guys, I know they are going to go on and be great. It’s a bunch of brothers really, a second family.”

The Trojan seniors will get at least a few more days out of their season with a matchup at Allendale looming in the district semifinal round on Saturday. The two teams met once in the regular season.

“We battled with them earlier in the year,” Reed said of Allendale. “We weren’t able to throw our top pitchers and neither were they. It’ll be another game like this one, so we are excited.”

The semifinal matchup will be at Allendale High School at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the finals following against the winner of Comstock Park vs. Coopersville at 3 p.m.