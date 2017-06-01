Prep Roundup: Grand Haven baseball team advances to districts

The Buccaneers scored one run in the opening frame, two more in the top of the second and added one in the top of the third. The Dutch answered back with a two-run sixth inning, but that was all they could muster the rest of the way.

Jake Hansen recorded two hits and two RBIs to lead the Bucs (19-15), while Brady Jonas added two hits and Ryan Mattson added a double.

Sean Casey picked up the win from the mound, scattering eight hits over seven innings, allowing one earned run and striking out five batters.

The Buccaneers will face West Ottawa in the Division 1 district semifinals on Saturday at West Ottawa High School at 12:30 p.m. If Grand Haven wins that matchup, they will face the winner of Mona Shores and Reeths-Puffer (10 a.m. start) in the district championship game at 2:30 p.m.

GH golf finishes fifth at regionals

The Grand Haven boys golf team carded a 338 on Wednesday at the Division 1 regional meet at Thornapple Golf Course in Grand Rapids.

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, that wasn’t enough to advance them to next weekend’s state finals at Forest Akers West on the campus of Michigan State University.

Forest Hills Central recorded a 322 to win the event, while Rockford (323) finished second and West Ottawa (332) finished third to also qualify for the state finals.

Portage Central (333) finished right ahead of Grand Haven in the fourth spot.

Junior Cam Casey recorded an 81 to lead the Buccaneers, while freshman Brock Wilson added an 82, freshman Tai Chamberlain added an 87 and junior Finn Bylsma rounded out the team scoring with an 88.

The top three individual qualifiers from non-qualifying teams were James Staab (74) of Battle Creek Lakeview, Cam Poll (79) of Caledonia and Rylen Matheison (79) of Portage Central.