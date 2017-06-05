Grand Haven baseball team captures Division 1 district title

In the district semifinals against the host Panthers, the Buccaneers rallied with two outs in the seventh inning to score one run and tie the game at 2-2.

Sean Casey singled to center, and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Brandon Tuuk delivered with a two-strike single to center to bring home Casey to tie the game.

In the eighth inning, Grand Haven delivered two more runs when Ryan Mattson scored from second base on a Kyle Hoover ground ball that was bobbled by West Ottawa. Joey Zelenka followed with a two-out double to score Hoover and secure the Grand Haven victory.

Sean Casey was the winning pitcher and Max Schweikert pitched the final inning to record the save.

In the championship game against Mona Shores, the Buccaneers found some late-game magic again, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning to erase a 3-2 deficit and take a 6-4 win over the Sailors.

Tuuk recorded two hits and three RBIs to lead the Bucs at the plate, while Casey added two hits and one RBI and Hoover added one RBI.

Schweikert recorded the win from the mound, going six innings and striking out two batters.

“This district title is very special. These seniors have led this team all year and today was no different,” said Grand Haven head coach Mike Hansen. “Each and every player contributed to this success. Up and down the order, all if our players either made a defensive play, advanced a runner, scored a run, knocked in a run, or pitched to help us.

“It was a total-team victory and it’s very special to see the joy on these players' faces after two very hard fought games against two great teams. I'm very proud of them.”

FRUITPORT BASEBALL FALLS TO ALLENDALE

The Fruitport baseball team couldn’t quite find the runs it needed to knock off host Allendale on Saturday in the Division 2 district semifinals, falling to the Falcons, 5-4.

Sam Steinhauer led the Trojans with three hits and an RBI on the day.

Fruitport finishes the year with an 11-19 record.