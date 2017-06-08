Grand River Loggers fall to Clippers

The Grand Haven-based Loggers fell by a final score of 2-3.

A two-run fourth inning gave the Clippers an early lead, but the Loggers didn’t take long to respond. They scored one run in both the fifth and six innings to even the score. Muskegon grabbed the go-ahead and game winning run in one fell swoop in the top of the seventh.

Jake Lloyd got the start for the Loggers, going five innings, giving up two runs while striking out eight batters. Matt McConnell then pitched two innings of relief, giving up one run and taking the loss.

Mitchell Ashcraft took the win for the Clippers, pitching eight innings while giving up two runs. Bryce Kelley threw the final inning, striking out two batters.

Muskegon catcher Ryan Blake-Jones led the Clippers from the dish with two hits, two walks and two RBIs. Kelley followed with two hits while Connor Henderson knocked one hit.

Bryce Leasure led the Loggers with one RBI while the team combined for eight total hits. The Clippers totaled at six hits with two errors.

The Loggers formed in 2014 as the Holland Miller Baseball team to compete in the Michigan Simmer Collegiate Baseball League. In 2017, the Miller’s staff was contacted about joining the long-standing Great Lakes Summer Collegiate Baseball League and reorganized as the Grand River Loggers.

The Loggers will split their home games for the 2017 season between Marsh field and Grand Haven High School with the goal of becoming full-time partners with the City of Grand Haven for the 2018 season.