Loggers hold off late rally for win over Leprechauns

The Loggers scored two runs each in the first, second and third innings, before adding three more in the sixth.

The Leprechauns trailed 9-3 heading into in the top of the eighth inning, but scored four runs in the frame to bring the score to 9-7.

The Loggers quickly added three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth, before closing out the visitors in the top of the ninth to record the win.

Logan Hudson recorded three hits to lead the Loggers (2-1) at the plate, while Kyle Flectcher recorded three RBIs, including a home run. Anthony Adduci, JoJo Allen and Zachary Leone each added two RBIs.

Jordan Merritt picked up the win from the mound, going four and one-thirds innings, allowing five hits, one run and striking out two batters.

The two teams will meet again today at 7:05 p.m. at Marsh Field.