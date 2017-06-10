GH basbeall ready to party like it is 1988

The Bucs will travel to Jenison High School to take on Byron Center in the regional semifinal; a win there would send them to a likely matchup with a familiar O-K Red Conference foe in Grandville.

The historic opportunity comes on the heels of an all-time season for the Bucs, who put together their first 20-win season (21-15) in over ten years.

“This is the most accomplished team Grand Haven has seen in a while,” Grand Haven head coach Mike Hansen said. “I won’t be surprised if we win this weekend, I’ll be happy as heck, but not surprised.”

The 20-win mark was not something coach Hansen looked forward to at the outset of the season, but he did know that this team was special.

“Early in the season we said if we were .500, it would be a good year,” he said. “Now you can see — the difference between a .500 ball club and a 21-15 club is just belief.”

This 2017 team has a few key similarities to the 1988 squad who claimed that one regional win.

“We talk about that team and how they got along and competed together,” Hansen said. “That is the formula you are always looking for, but you can’t force that on players. Chemistry has to be developed and these guys have it. It is a fun feeling.”

While team chemistry has been bubbling since this group got together as the first Young Bucs youth team, success this season and a few key wins have made the different in their confidence coming into the post season.

“We have been telling these young players for years now that they are better than they think they are,” Hansen said. “Belief that they can do it is the difference. They won a close game against Holland Christian a few weeks back, a 4-3 ballgame against a really tough squad. We hit a bottom-seventh walk-off. I believe after that game, they think they can win any game, any time.”

That confidence has been lacking in recent years of the Grand Haven baseball program. The newfound belief combined with reactive team chemistry has brought a new feeling to coaching third base.

“Coaching third base in years past, you feel like your team is just going through the motions,” Hansen said. “Now, coaching third when you are down three or four, you aren’t nervous because you know someone is going to do something.

“In years past, you had the feeling like ‘we will find a way to lose this game.’ This year, it is a different feeling. These kids won’t lie down. It is tangible.”

With all the hype coming into the regional round, some nerves might be in order for what seems like such a special team.

“No nerves at all,” Hansen said. “They are excited as heck. The kids are excited to be here. Now, being in a state playoff game in the regionals is not old hat, but it is still just baseball. You hit it, you throw it, you catch it. It is hard to play, but a simple game.

Their first hurdle comes against the Bulldogs of Byron Center (25-8) at 10 a.m.

“We are going to play tough, it will be a close game, either way,” Hansen said. With (Sean) Casey pitching, we can beat anybody.”

Byron Center took a bye through the district first round before routing Caledonia, 10-3, in the semifinals and narrowly defeating East Kentwood, 2-3, for their district championship.

That is a familiar road for the Bucs, who dropped 2-of-3 games to the Fighting Scots early in the season and won 2-of-3 of their meetings with the Falcons.

That success had Hansen and the Bucs dialed in on a few specifics in their final practice before the tournament.

“They bunt really well, they are aggressive on the bases, so we have prepared the guys for those types of situations,” Hansen said. “We prepare for situations that arise in a ball game. First-third situations, bunts, bunt defenses, strategy for situational baseball late in the game.

“I know they are a solid lineup, top to bottom. Every one of their guys is a tough out. They battle at the plate and they are coached well. It makes it fun, because you know you are expecting a well prepared team.”

A win in the semifinal advances the Bucs past one dog and into another, the Bulldogs of Grandville are expected to rumble through Lowell in their semifinal, setting up an O-K Red showdown for a regional title. Grand Haven took 2-of-3 games from the bigger Bulldogs this season. If confidence really is key, the Bucs stand a chance to triple their regional win total this weekend.