GH baseball advances to regional final

The Bucs have waited since 1988 to capture their second win in the regional tournament and have never in school history took home the regional crown.

The Bulldogs jumped to an early lead, scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning. The Bucs waited until the third inning to respond, as Max Schweikert knocked a double to get the GH offense going. With Owen Krizan taking over in the base path, Jarret Prins advanced him to third with a sacrifice bunt.

Brady Jonas then did the honors, bringing Krizan home to tie the game with a sacrifice RBI.

Byron Center loaded up the bases with one out in the bottom of the inning before Grand Haven starting pitcher Sean Casey took his first strikeout of the day and forced a fly out to escape the jam.

From there, it was quiet at the plate for both teams with contact abundant, hits scarce and runs absent.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldogs took back their lead as an error brought a baserunner to second on a steal to set up an RBI double.

Grand Haven responded immediately, tying the game up in the top of the next inning. Jonas grabbed a double to get in scoring position before Jake Hansen brought him home on a sacrifice fly, tying the game at 2 apiece heading into the seventh and final inning.

The Bucs offense caught fire just in time, as they blew the game open with a four-run seventh inning. A single by Joey Zelenka got things started. Casey then advanced him to second with a sacrifice bunt before Schweikert brought Zelenka home with an RBI single.

Krizan once again took over on the base path, just in time for Prins to strike again with a single. The hit streak was enough for Byron Center’s starter, who was pulled in favor of a closer. On his first live pitch, the ball got passed the Bulldog catcher, allowing the Grand Haven baserunners to move into scoring position at second and third base.

Jonas capitalized with an RBI single before a Byron Center walk loaded up the bases. Hansen got in on the action with a two RBI single to put the Bucs up, 6-2. Kyle Hoover then got on base but was stranded to end the inning.

Casey navigated a tough final half inning as the Bulldogs put up one run in an effort to close the game. The GH defense held strong, delivering their first regional playoff victory since 1988.

Casey pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on five hits with five walks and three strikeouts.

The victory advances Grand Haven to the regional finals this afternoon against the winner of Lowell vs. Grandville at 3 p.m. at Jenison High School.