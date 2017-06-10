Loggers fall to Leprechauns

The Loggers took a quick lead with two runs in the bottom of the first inning before the Leprechauns tied the game with two runs of their own in the top of the fourth.

Both offenses came alive late, as the Leprechauns put up three in the seventh and one in the ninth, while the Loggers scored one in the seventh and eighth innings in an attempt to hang with Irish Hills.

Benjamin Clevenger took the loss on the mound, pitching 4 and 1/3 innings of relief, giving up five hits, four earned runs, while striking out two.

Will Abbot got the start for the Loggers, going four innings while giving up four hits, two ruins (0 earned) while walking three batters and striking out 3.

At the dish, Bailey Peterson led the Loggers, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one walk. Chad Wagner and Jojo Allen recorded Grand River’s remaining RBIs.

The loss drops the Loggers to 2-2 on the season. They will return to the diamond today to take on the St. Clair Green Giants at Grand Haven High School.